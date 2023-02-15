Japan’s state-backed chip venture Rapidus is considering building a chip factory in Hokkaido, TV Tokyo reported Wednesday.
Rapidus will likely make a formal decision on a new factory site as early as later this month, according to the report.
A spokesperson of the chip venture confirmed that the governor of Hokkaido will visit its headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss the potential plan.
