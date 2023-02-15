  • Tetsuro Higashi, the chairman of Rapidus, at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on Feb. 2 | REUTERS
Japan’s state-backed chip venture Rapidus is considering building a chip factory in Hokkaido, TV Tokyo reported Wednesday.

Rapidus will likely make a formal decision on a new factory site as early as later this month, according to the report.

A spokesperson of the chip venture confirmed that the governor of Hokkaido will visit its headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss the potential plan.

