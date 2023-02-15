  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Rakuten Group has reported a record group net loss of ¥372.8 billion in 2022, far bigger than the year-before loss of ¥133.8 billion.

The cybermall and mobile phone group incurred a net loss for the fourth straight year due chiefly to massive costs to build mobile phone base stations.

Rakuten Group President Hiroshi Mikitani during an online news conference on Tuesday | KYODO
Rakuten Group President Hiroshi Mikitani during an online news conference on Tuesday | KYODO

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED