Tokyo’s cherry blossoms are predicted to begin flowering on March 21, three days earlier than average, with full bloom expected on March 29, according to the latest forecast from Japan Meteorological Corp. (JMC).

Temperatures in the capital are likely to be higher than average in February and March, contributing to the earlier-than-usual blossom.

Cherry blossoms in Osaka are forecast to start blooming on March 28, with full bloom arriving on April 4. In Nagoya, these are expected to fall on March 24 and April 2, respectively.