Japan’s economy returned to growth in the three months through December, but with momentum still weak, the central bank’s incoming governor will face challenges in steering monetary policy through uncertain terrain.

Gross domestic product expanded at an annualized pace of 0.6% in the fourth quarter, turning positive after the preceding quarter’s contraction, the Cabinet Office reported Tuesday. The figure missed analysts’ estimates of 2.0% growth.

While consumption recovered, business spending contracted and inventories dragged down on the economy more than expected.