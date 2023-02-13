  • Haneda Airport Garden opened on Jan. 31 to boost the functions of Haneda Airport. | KAZUAKI NAGATA
As Japan moves on from pandemic precautions and inbound tourism continues to pick up, the scene around Tokyo's Haneda Airport is undergoing change.

New facilities are making their debut this year to help bolster Haneda Airport's functions and raise its presence as a business hub, seeking to take advantage of its status as one of Japan’s major gateways.

As part of this, the airport will get new hotels and improved traffic access.

