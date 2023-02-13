As Japan moves on from pandemic precautions and inbound tourism continues to pick up, the scene around Tokyo's Haneda Airport is undergoing change.
New facilities are making their debut this year to help bolster Haneda Airport's functions and raise its presence as a business hub, seeking to take advantage of its status as one of Japan’s major gateways.
As part of this, the airport will get new hotels and improved traffic access.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.