    People fill up sandbags at a public collection point in preparation for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle in Auckland on Sunday. | AAP IMAGE / VIA REUTERS
WELLINGTON – Around 58,000 homes are without power in New Zealand’s upper North Island on Monday as the approach of Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain and huge swells to Auckland and nearby regions.

Gabrielle swept past the Australian territory of Norfolk Island in the Tasman Sea on Saturday night, although its most destructive winds missed the island.

It is now sitting just north of New Zealand, with weather forecasters expecting rain and winds to intensify as it nears land during Monday and Tuesday.

