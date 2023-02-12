  • NTT Docomo and Rakuten Mobile are likely to join up with British companies and institutions on research and development of a new communications network. | BLOOMBERG
Two major Japanese telecom companies are expected to join up with British organizations to promote a new communications network amid economic security concerns over China’s growing influence over the field, a source said Saturday.

NTT Docomo, Japan’s leading mobile operator, and Rakuten Mobile are likely to share information about research and development on Open RAN, or Open Radio Access Network, with British enterprises and institutions, the source added.

Open RAN has industry-wide standards enabling its interoperability with multiple vendors’ equipment for cellular wireless networks. In 2022, the Japanese and British governments made an agreement to cooperate in enhancing the technology.

