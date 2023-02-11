  • U.S. Navy sailors recover a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that was downed by the United States last weekend off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, oon Feb. 5. | U.S. NAVY / VIA REUTERS
Washington – The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing’s suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist.

The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to “expose and address” China’s larger surveillance activities that threaten U.S. national security and allies.

The Commerce Department said the five companies and one research institute were supporting “China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.”

