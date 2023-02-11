Adaora Oramah has been looking forward to this moment for years as she adjusts her blazer and prepares to pitch in front of international investors.

The 26-year-old has already secured around $700,000 for her startup Amaka Studio, a digital media venture that seeks to connect women globally through Pan-African stories. She is now looking to raise $1.6 million to help creators make money through the platform, including in local currencies, and to accelerate advertising capabilities.

But in this economy, fundraising is a challenge. “I know that’s particularly harder for women; typically harder for Black woman as well,” the London-based founder says.