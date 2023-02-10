  • A Ukrainian service member loads a shell into a mortar before firing towards Russian troops, at a front line near the town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Ukrainian officials in the east, the scene of the fiercest fighting in the war with Russia, said an anticipated fresh offensive by Moscow is underway, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several European leaders were ready to supply the aircraft he has sought.

Zelenskyy, who was due to return to Kyiv on Friday, said in Brussels that several European Union leaders told him at a summit on Thursday they were ready to equip Ukraine with aircraft including fighter jets. If confirmed, this would be one of the biggest shifts yet in Western support.

As the anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches on Feb. 24, Kyiv has predicted an aggressive onslaught from Moscow aimed at producing achievements it can trumpet at the one-year mark, after months of little movement.

