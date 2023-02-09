  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks at an online international conference on COVID-19 on Wednesday. | FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
Washington – Japan has chosen global health as a priority issue when it hosts a Group of Seven summit in May, partly because equitable vaccine access remains a challenge around the world, even amid the transition to a post-COVID-19 era, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

During an online meeting of foreign ministers hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Japanese minister also said in English that international efforts should continue and include preparation for “actions to be taken after the acute phase of the pandemic.”

The meeting was the fourth and final ministerial of the “COVID-19 Global Action Plan” initiative, which was launched a year ago and has involved more than 30 countries, the European Union and various organizations.

