  • A still image from a fake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling on his soldiers to lay down their weapons | AFP-JIJI
LONDON – In one video, a news anchor with perfectly combed dark hair and a stubbly beard outlined what he saw as the United States’ shameful lack of action against gun violence.

In another video, a female news anchor heralded China’s role in geopolitical relations at an international summit meeting.

But something was off. Their voices were stilted and failed to sync with the movement of their mouths. Their faces had a pixilated, video-game quality and their hair appeared unnaturally plastered to the head. The captions were filled with grammatical mistakes.

