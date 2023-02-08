  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
Chinese leader Xi Jinping told the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he probably wouldn’t have joined the Communist Party if he’d been born in the U.S., but would have been a member of the Democratic or Republican parties.

“In other words, he didn’t see any point in a party that doesn’t wield political power,” Abe is cited as saying in a memoir released Wednesday in Japan, seven months after the former Japanese leader was fatally shot on the campaign trail.

The book, based on interviews with Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, relates details of his interactions with other global leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin — described as “surprisingly friendly” and fond of dark humor. Former U.S. President Donald Trump is portrayed as inclined to make long phone calls, mostly about golf.

