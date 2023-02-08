What if you could share the texture of fabric, the sensation of plucking a guitar string or shaping clay with another person thousands of kilometers away?

Japanese researchers at NTT Docomo, Keio University and the Nagoya Institute of Technology have made this a reality.

The researchers have developed what they claim to be the world’s first “sensation sharing” technology, which allows users to send movements or tactile sensations digitally via a remote sensor and reproducing it in small, subtle vibrations.