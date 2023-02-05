  • Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf speaks at a news conference in east London in January 2012. | REUTERS
    Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf speaks at a news conference in east London in January 2012. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Islamabad – Pervez Musharraf, the four-star general who ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1999, oversaw rapid economic growth and attempted to usher in socially liberal values in the conservative Muslim country.

Musharraf, 79, died in a Dubai hospital on Sunday after a long illness after spending years in self-imposed exile, a spokesperson for the Pakistani mission in the United Arab Emirates said, confirming local media reports.

“I can confirm that he passed away this morning,” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW