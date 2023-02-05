Pervez Musharraf, the four-star general who ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1999, oversaw rapid economic growth and attempted to usher in socially liberal values in the conservative Muslim country.

Musharraf, 79, died in a Dubai hospital on Sunday after a long illness after spending years in self-imposed exile, a spokesperson for the Pakistani mission in the United Arab Emirates said, confirming local media reports.

“I can confirm that he passed away this morning,” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi.