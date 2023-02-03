A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a few days, and senior U.S. officials have advised U.S. President Joe Biden against shooting it down for fear the debris could pose a safety threat.

The old-fashioned spy-movie-like intelligence collection method recalls lengths to which Beijing and Washington have been willing to go to spy on each other amid increased tensions.

“Clearly the intent of this balloon is for surveillance,” a senior U.S. defense official told reporters on Thursday, adding that it did not include technology that was revolutionary.