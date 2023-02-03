Oil major BP and Chubu Electric Power said Friday they would study the feasibility of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project near the port of Nagoya to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Under a memorandum of understanding signed a day earlier, the companies would form a broad alliance in decarbonization businesses in Japan and other key markets in Asia, they said in a joint statement.
In the first step, they will explore the feasibility of collecting carbon dioxide from major emitters in Nagoya and transporting it to storage sites, potentially overseas, they said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.