Oil major BP and Chubu Electric Power said Friday they would study the feasibility of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project near the port of Nagoya to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed a day earlier, the companies would form a broad alliance in decarbonization businesses in Japan and other key markets in Asia, they said in a joint statement.

In the first step, they will explore the feasibility of collecting carbon dioxide from major emitters in Nagoya and transporting it to storage sites, potentially overseas, they said.

