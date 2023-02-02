A major Japanese trading company has relaxed its rules to allow employees to pursue side careers, such as being a YouTuber or an artist, in hope of retaining younger workers who are demanding more flexible work arrangements.

Mitsui lifted its ban on side jobs and will now let employees earn money elsewhere, a spokesperson for Japan’s third-largest trading house said.

The move reflects a drive among companies to adopt more flexible working conditions in order to woo younger workers amid a population decline, particularly since the pandemic.