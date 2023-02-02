  • Trading house Mitsui now allows its employees to pursue side jobs. Trading houses hold an outsized influence in Japan due to their diversified business interests, and are favorites among university graduates due to their high salaries and job security. | BLOOMBERG
    Trading house Mitsui now allows its employees to pursue side jobs. Trading houses hold an outsized influence in Japan due to their diversified business interests, and are favorites among university graduates due to their high salaries and job security. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

A major Japanese trading company has relaxed its rules to allow employees to pursue side careers, such as being a YouTuber or an artist, in hope of retaining younger workers who are demanding more flexible work arrangements.

Mitsui lifted its ban on side jobs and will now let employees earn money elsewhere, a spokesperson for Japan’s third-largest trading house said.

The move reflects a drive among companies to adopt more flexible working conditions in order to woo younger workers amid a population decline, particularly since the pandemic.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW