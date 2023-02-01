Ukraine will hold a summit with the European Union in Kyiv this week, the Ukrainian government announced Tuesday, expressing hope the conference will bring the war-battered nation closer to EU membership almost a year after Russia launched its invasion.

Kyiv also said it expects to receive up to 140 modern battle tanks from its Western allies, and there was the prospect of more advanced weapons for Ukraine from the United States.

In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was hopeful the summit, which will take place in the Ukrainian capital on Friday, will reflect a high “level of cooperation and progress” with the 27-member bloc, which Kyiv has long sought to join. “We are waiting for news for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.