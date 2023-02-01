NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that China is “watching closely and learning lessons” from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that could influence Beijing’s future decisions as the balance of power shifts in the Indo-Pacific.

“What is happening in Europe today, could happen in East Asia tomorrow,” Stoltenberg said Wednesday at Keio University in Tokyo, stressing the need for Japan and like-minded countries to work together with the alliance to uphold and defend the rules-based international order.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin were to win the war, it would send a message that Moscow and Beijing can achieve their goals using brute force, according to the NATO chief.