The Philippines is seeking to have local criminal charges against four Japanese robbery suspects dismissed, a Justice Department spokesman said Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to deport all of them to Japan.

The charges against the suspects, believed to be behind a string of robberies across Japan, have delayed their transfer to Japan from an immigration facility in Manila where they are being held.

Court hearings have been planned for Thursday and Friday based on a motion filed by the department, and there is a possibility that the court will drop the charges, the spokesman said.