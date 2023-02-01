Japan’s offshore wind industry — considered the ace in the hole of the country’s energy policy — is entering a new phase of productivity and is forecast to offset a growing sense of energy insecurity while drastically reducing the current reliance on fossil fuels.

And as more overseas companies arrive in the Asia Pacific in search of opportunities in the renewables industry, one U.K. firm sees Japan as the ideal base for regional growth.

“When it comes to decarbonization, the potential of offshore wind energy here is huge,” said Mike Seaton, CEO of offshore wind energy firm SSE Pacifico, during a recent interview in Tokyo. “It’s much larger here than almost any other country.”