The White House will end a pair of COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, in the latest signal that the administration is winding down its fight against the virus.

The national emergency and public health emergency will be extended to that date and then lifted at that time, the administration said Monday in a statement of policy on bills related to the measures.

The step is a milestone in a pandemic response that once dominated much of the early weeks of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration.