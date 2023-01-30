A search began Monday for two men missing on a 2,100-meter-high mountain in Nagano Prefecture after they were caught in an avalanche while backcountry skiing the previous day.

The two skiers were among a total of 13 people in three groups, all foreign nationals, who were outside of patrolled areas near the Tsugaike Mountain Resort in the village of Otari when the avalanche occurred Sunday, police said. The 11 others descended the mountain safely.

In total, five people were caught up in the avalanche, with three able to escape. One of the skiers who was initially reported by local rescuers as having broken an arm, actually suffered a dislocated right shoulder, police said.