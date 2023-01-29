Around a third of small to midsize Japanese firms intend to raise wages in the future amid repeated government calls for pay hikes to counter inflation, a recent survey has shown.
Some 34% of respondents said they are willing to offer wage hikes, including companies that have already raised wages, according to the survey by Daido Life Insurance Co.
Among these firms, 24.9% said they would increase pay by “less than 2%,” while 27.8% said they would do so by “2% to less than 3%.”
