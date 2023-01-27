  • Protesters gather in front of the Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul on on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Protesters gather in front of the Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul on on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

ANKARA – Two provocative incidents in Stockholm this month have energized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of tight elections and dimmed Sweden and Finland’s hopes of joining NATO before the summer, diplomats, analysts and opposition politicians say.

Erdogan was quick to thrust the issue of NATO expansion into domestic politics after a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, was burned at the weekend, and an effigy of the Turkish leader was strung from a lamppost a week earlier.

The incidents, while not illegal in Sweden, hobbled Stockholm’s effort to win Ankara’s support for its bid to join U.S.-led NATO, which Sweden made last May alongside Finland in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW