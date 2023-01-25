A possible visit by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine, is facing mounting challenges involving security and difficulty keeping the trip schedule and route a secret.

One possibility is for Kishida to visit Kyiv in February, a year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The issue, however, is a headache for relevant government officials.

During their teleconference on Jan. 6, Kishida was asked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Kyiv. “I’d like to consider a visit while taking various circumstances into account,” Kishida told reporters after the telephone talks.