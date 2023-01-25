  • The message 'Peace for Ukraine' is spelled out in candles at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Sunday to mark the second anniversary of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons going into effect. | KYODO
  • Jiji

A possible visit by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine, is facing mounting challenges involving security and difficulty keeping the trip schedule and route a secret.

One possibility is for Kishida to visit Kyiv in February, a year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The issue, however, is a headache for relevant government officials.

During their teleconference on Jan. 6, Kishida was asked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Kyiv. “I’d like to consider a visit while taking various circumstances into account,” Kishida told reporters after the telephone talks.

