A possible visit by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine, is facing mounting challenges involving security and difficulty keeping the trip schedule and route a secret.
One possibility is for Kishida to visit Kyiv in February, a year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The issue, however, is a headache for relevant government officials.
During their teleconference on Jan. 6, Kishida was asked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Kyiv. “I’d like to consider a visit while taking various circumstances into account,” Kishida told reporters after the telephone talks.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.