  • Performers take part in the 'PET Bottle Labyrinth,' part of K-Ballet's 'Plastic,' which aims to highlight the issue of plastic pollution, in Yokohama on Jan. 7. | AFP-JIJI
Yokohama – The dancers’ futuristic headgear glints under the lights at a top ballet show, but just two months ago their plastic costumes were sticky bottles tossed into a Tokyo recycling bin.

“Plastic,” a new production by renowned Japanese company K-Ballet, aims to draw attention to a global pollution crisis through some unusual set and wardrobe design.

Tutus made from used bubble wrap, four huge recycled-bottle walls and 100 transparent umbrellas left behind in the capital all feature in the performance, which drew a full house to its first short run in Yokohama.

