    White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients speaks at a news conference at the White House in Washington in April 2021. | PETE MAROVICH / THE NEW YORK TIMES

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to name Jeff Zients as his next White House chief of staff Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, elevating the administration’s former COVID-19 czar to one of the highest-profile roles in Washington.

Zients, 56, a former business executive who was one of the chief architects of Biden’s initial COVID-19 team, will replace Ron Klain, who is leaving the post in coming weeks, the people said. Klain will stay on at least through Biden’s Feb. 7 State on the Union address, according to the people.

The White House chief of staff is among the most powerful figures in Washington, and plays a crucial role in shaping the president’s agenda, liaising with Congress and acting as a gatekeeper.

