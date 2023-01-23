U.S. President Joe Biden is set to name Jeff Zients as his next White House chief of staff Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, elevating the administration’s former COVID-19 czar to one of the highest-profile roles in Washington.

Zients, 56, a former business executive who was one of the chief architects of Biden’s initial COVID-19 team, will replace Ron Klain, who is leaving the post in coming weeks, the people said. Klain will stay on at least through Biden’s Feb. 7 State on the Union address, according to the people.

The White House chief of staff is among the most powerful figures in Washington, and plays a crucial role in shaping the president’s agenda, liaising with Congress and acting as a gatekeeper.