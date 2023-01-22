Four people were killed and four others are feared dead after a fire broke out early Sunday at an apartment in Kobe, local authorities said.

Firefighters received a call around 1:35 a.m. from a neighbor of the three-story housing complex in the city’s Hyogo Ward saying that black smoke was coming out of a window on the first floor.

Four men were confirmed dead at the scene, police and other sources said. Four other men who were taken to a hospital, said to be in their 40s to 70s, were all unconscious.