  • Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan's senior diplomat to the United States, appears during the opening ceremony of Taiwan's National Day gala at the Twin Oaks Estate, in Washington on Oct. 5. Because the United States does not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent country, Hsiao works not under the graceful title of ambassador. Instead, she is the Taipei economic and cultural representative. | VALERIE PLESCH / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Washington – She is among the most influential foreign ambassadors in Washington, but she’s technically not an ambassador. She works from a grand estate but cannot live there. Simply flying her flag could cause a diplomatic incident.

This is life in the gray zone for Taiwan’s senior diplomat in the United States, Bi-khim Hsiao, who enjoys powerful insider access but endures a peculiar outsider status.

She speaks almost daily with senior Biden administration officials and is wired into leaders of both parties in Congress. “Taiwan has one of the most effective diplomatic representations in Washington of any country,” said John Bolton, a former national security adviser in the Trump White House.

