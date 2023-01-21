Chance, 16, is different from the other children in her school in eastern Congo due to her fair skin.

She is one of dozens of offspring of United Nations peacekeepers, deployed in the troubled region for over 20 years, who often face stigma in their communities.

Chance’s mother, Faida, said she had met a Uruguayan peacekeeper in 2006 while working as a cleaner at a U.N. base in Kavumu, a settlement in the militia-plagued South Kivu province.