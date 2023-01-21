  • Soldiers of the U.N. mission in Congo patrol the streets of Bukavu. | AFP-JIJI
    Soldiers of the U.N. mission in Congo patrol the streets of Bukavu. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Kavumu, Congo – Chance, 16, is different from the other children in her school in eastern Congo due to her fair skin.

She is one of dozens of offspring of United Nations peacekeepers, deployed in the troubled region for over 20 years, who often face stigma in their communities.

Chance’s mother, Faida, said she had met a Uruguayan peacekeeper in 2006 while working as a cleaner at a U.N. base in Kavumu, a settlement in the militia-plagued South Kivu province.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW