Western Digital Corp. and Kioxia Holdings Corp. are progressing in their merger talks and have figured out a rough structure that would eventually involve a dual-listing in Japan, according to people familiar with the matter.
Under the terms being discussed, Western Digital would spin off its flash business and merge it with Kioxia, creating a publicly traded company in the U.S., the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. The company would also plan a second stock listing in Japan, they added.
Western Digital management is expected to run the combined company, the people said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.