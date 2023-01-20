  • The U.S. Capitol in Washington on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
WASHINGTON – The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, amid a standoff between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and U.S. President Joe Biden’s Democrats on lifting the ceiling, which could lead to a fiscal crisis in a few months.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed congressional leaders including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that her department had begun using extraordinary cash management measures that could stave off default until June 5.

Republicans, with a newly won House majority, aim to use the time until the Treasury’s emergency maneuvers are exhausted to exact spending cuts from Biden and the Democratic-led Senate.

