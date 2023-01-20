A blaze destroyed at least 60 homes in one of Seoul’s last remaining shantytowns on Friday, forcing the evacuation of about 500 people just before Lunar New Year, South Korea’s biggest holiday.

The fire broke out at 6:27 a.m. in Guryong Village, located near one of Seoul’s most affluent suburbs, Gangnam district. No deaths or injuries were reported, Shin Yong-ho, administrative director at the Gangnam Fire Station, told the media.

A total of 170 firefighters, 300 regional government officials and 260 police officers were dispatched to the site, Shin said. The main fire was extinguished after emergency services deployed 53 fire trucks and 10 helicopters, he said. People who had lost their homes would be accommodated temporarily in nearby hotels, according to the official.