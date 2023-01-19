HONG KONG – If China wants to reverse a decline in population, more should be done to help families raise their children, according to Wei Chao, a 31-year-old mother of twin girls living in Shanghai.
“Nowadays many people do not want to have children if they can’t provide a good education for them,” Wei said in an interview on Wednesday as she sat in a park with her husband and daughters.
“When we have good income, of course we would be able to invest more in our children.”
