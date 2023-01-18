The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan decided at an executive meeting Tuesday to dismiss Lulu Imai for her planned switch from the leading opposition party to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The CDP will not accept the 26-year-old member’s resignation letter but expel her because it finds her plan to run in the Gifu Prefectural Assembly election in spring as an LDP candidate “a serious antiparty act,” the party said.

Imai ran in the 2021 House of Representatives election as a CDP candidate from the Gifu No. 5 constituency but failed to win a seat in the lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament. Thereafter, she was serving as general chapter chief in the constituency, set to be the official CDP candidate in the next Lower House election. But on Jan. 7 Imai tendered her resignation from the party, explaining she would run in the prefectural assembly race.