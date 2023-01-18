Pacific island nations are urging Japan to delay the release of water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant over fears fisheries will be contaminated, the Pacific Island Forum (PIF) said on Wednesday.

The Japanese government said last week that water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant could be released into the sea around this spring or summer, raising concerns from island nations still grappling with the legacy of nuclear testing decades ago.

Japan had approved the future release of more than 1 million tons of water from the site into the ocean after treatment in April 2021.