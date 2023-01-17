Dire warnings about the impact of climate change and decades of failed efforts to halt global warming have galvanized the world’s youth.

Surveys reveal climate change is a top concern for many of them, and that members of Generation Z (those born after 1996) in particular want strong policies to deal with it.

That includes better education about global warming and climate change issues. A November UNESCO survey of 17,500 young people in 166 countries showed that 70% questioned the quality of education they received, if any, about the issues.