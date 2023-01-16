Senior Japanese and South Korean diplomats on Monday discussed a recent suggestion by Seoul to resolve the long-standing wartime labor issue, a Japanese official said, but it remains uncertain whether the idea would be well-received by the public in South Korea.

Seo Min-jung, director-general of the South Korean Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, explained the plan to her Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi at their meeting in Tokyo, according to the official. The idea was suggested last week during a public hearing in Seoul held by the South Korean ministry.

The Japanese government is expected to back the proposed solution so long as it can maintain its position on the issue of compensation, sources familiar with the bilateral ties said.