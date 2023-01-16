A fierce ground battle that took place in Okinawa Prefecture 77 years ago during World War II not only took more than 200,000 lives, but also cultural assets of the Ryukyu Kingdom, which existed in Okinawa from 1429 to 1879, and other items used in people’s lives.

Some cultural artifacts were destroyed in bombardments, while others were taken home by U.S. military officers as war trophies.

The Ryukyu America Historical Research Society, a nonprofit organization in Nakagusuku, Okinawa Prefecture, has been working for nearly 40 years to find and retrieve the assets.