Kathmandu – An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday, a spokesman for Yeti Airlines said.
“There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members. … Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors,” Sudarshan Bartaula said.
The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.
