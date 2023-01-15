  • AFP-JIJI

Kathmandu – An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday, a spokesman for Yeti Airlines said.

“There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members. … Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors,” Sudarshan Bartaula said.

The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.

