  • Shunichi Suzuki | BLOOMBERG
    Shunichi Suzuki | BLOOMBERG

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Hanoi – Vietnam has asked Japan for support in building a high-speed railway that runs along the country’s length, the government has said.

The proposal was made at a meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki in Hanoi, the government said in a statement late Friday.

Japan is the largest source of official development aid to Vietnam, and is the Southeast Asian country’s third largest source of foreign direct investment.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW