Hanoi – Vietnam has asked Japan for support in building a high-speed railway that runs along the country’s length, the government has said.
The proposal was made at a meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki in Hanoi, the government said in a statement late Friday.
Japan is the largest source of official development aid to Vietnam, and is the Southeast Asian country’s third largest source of foreign direct investment.
