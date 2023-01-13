  • The president of the U.N.-backed COP15 biodiversity conference, China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu (center left), lowers the gavel to pass the The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in Montreal on Dec.19. | U.N. BIODIVERSITY / VIA REUTERS
KUALA LUMPUR – China and Canada, which worked together in December to broker a landmark global deal to protect nature, now need to use their joint leadership to build momentum and help countries meet biodiversity goals at the national level, green groups say.

At the COP15 U.N. biodiversity summit about 195 countries agreed ambitious targets, including conserving at least 30% of land and oceans by 2030 while respecting the rights of indigenous peoples.

Last month’s talks were led by China but held in Montreal, due to Beijing’s challenges in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

