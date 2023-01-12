Prison terms for a Japanese couple at the center of a cronyism scandal linked to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are set to be finalized after the Supreme Court dismissed their appeals against convictions for fraud in connection with the construction of an elementary school.

The court decision dated Tuesday upheld an Osaka High Court ruling in April that imposed prison terms of five years on Yasunori Kagoike, former head of school operator Moritomo Gakuen, and two years and six months on his wife Junko for defrauding the central and local governments of subsidies for construction of an elementary school.

The high court ruled that 69-year-old Kagoike and his wife, 66, illegally received ¥56.44 million ($429,000) in central government subsidies between 2016 and 2017 by overcharging for the construction of an elementary school in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, on land purchased from the government.