About 94% of people in Japan feel that prices have increased from a year ago, the highest since 2008, according to a Bank of Japan survey conducted in December.

In the survey released Wednesday, 52.7% of respondents said they felt prices have gone up by a large margin and 41.6% said they felt they have gone up slightly from a year ago, totaling 94.3%. That compares with 91.8% in the previous survey, conducted in September, and 77.4% from December 2021.

The results also showed that 53% of the respondents are experiencing less comfortable financial circumstances than a year before, up from 40% in the December 2021 survey, with 88.4% of respondents attributing this to price hikes.