  • A passenger wearing a face shield and mask boards a domestic flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on Jan. 3. | AFP-JIJI
    A passenger wearing a face shield and mask boards a domestic flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on Jan. 3. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Countries should consider recommending that passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, given the rapid spread of the latest omicron subvariant of COVID-19 in the United States, World Health Organization officials said on Tuesday.

In Europe, the XBB.1.5 subvariant was detected in small but growing numbers, WHO and Europe officials said at a news briefing.

Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED