Ukraine’s eastern salt mining town of Soledar hung in the balance as Russia’s mercenary firm Wagner claimed control, but continued fighting and Kyiv’s assertion earlier that its forces were holding out raised uncertainty.

Soledar has been the focus of intense fighting as Russia has viewed it as key to its campaign for the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut and Ukraine’s larger eastern Donbas region. Reuters was not able to verify conditions on the ground.

“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on,” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said late on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.