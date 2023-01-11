The faithful once again gathered early Tuesday outside the 3,600 square-foot house with the Disney-themed bedrooms near Orlando, where former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had sought refuge from a re-election defeat.

They came to wish their leader — who was released from a local hospital Tuesday night — a quick recovery from a stomach ailment that struck him Monday. They’ve come daily since his arrival in Florida, even after Sunday, when thousands of his supporters rioted in Brasilia, ransacking the presidential palace, congress and Supreme Court buildings.

“I was on vacation in Orlando and thought it was important to be here, supporting Bolsonaro,” said Hebert da Rocha, 64, a Brazilian who’s lived in the Miami area for 28 years. He showed off a selfie he took with the former president in front of the house. “This is my therapy,” he said. “It’s my way of doing something for my country.”