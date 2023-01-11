  • Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing stands oversees a military display at a parade ground to mark the country's Independence Day in Naypyitaw on Jan. 4. | AFP-JIJI
Bangkok – Thai officials found assets belonging to adult children of Myanmar’s junta leader during a raid on the Bangkok apartment of a Myanmar tycoon charged with drug trafficking and money laundering, according to an official record and two people with knowledge of the case.

Title deeds and bankbooks belonging to Min Aung Hlaing’s daughter and son were found at the home of Tun Min Latt, 53, when he was arrested in the Thai capital last September along with three Thai nationals on charges of conspiracy to traffic narcotics and money laundering.

Tun Min Latt, who has interests in hotels, energy and mining, is a close associate of Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power from the democratically elected government in February 2021, three sources with knowledge of the matter said last year. He has procured supplies for the military, the sources said. Publicly available pictures show them together at an arms fair in 2019.

